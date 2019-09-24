|
HARLINGEN TEXAS Alma Jean (Jeannie) Warwick Kilgore Dease, 82 of Harlingen Texas passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the home of her son, Rick Kilgore in San Diego California.
Jean was born in El Paso, Texas to Lucille Pitts Warwick and Thomas K. Warwick on February 21, 1937. Jean spent most of her life in the valley, while attending school in San Benito Texas. Jean married Robert (Bob) Dease in 1964 and lived in Harlingen Texas, where Jean worked at Richard’s Restaurant for over 35 years. Jean and Bob were members of the Elks Lodge for 40 years. Jean enjoyed traveling, playing Bingo, spending time with family and spoiling her Corgi fur babies, Abby, Max, Bear & Sam.
Jean is preceded in death by her eldest son, Randy Kilgore and husband, Robert Luther Dease.
Jean is survived by her son Rick Kilgore (Terry) San Diego California and Sheri Dease (Rosario) McAllen Texas, Grandson Jason (Channel) Kilgore and two beautiful great grand children Zoe and Kali Jean Kilgore of San Antonio Texas.
Jean is also survived by her sister Ann Hust of Fort Worth Texas, nephew Tom, nieces Dee and Judy.
Special heart felt Thank You to Christy Sterns of San Diego California, The Elizabeth Hospice of San Diego California and Sue Danstrum of Raymondville Texas for all their love and support.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11:00 am 2:00 pm at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home in Harlingen Texas. Graveside services will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019