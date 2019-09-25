Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
Mont Meta Memorial Park
San Benito, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Dease
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Jean Dease

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma Jean Dease Obituary
HARLINGEN TEXAS Alma Jean (Jeannie) Warwick Kilgore Dease, 82 of Harlingen Texas passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the home of her son, Rick Kilgore in San Diego California.
Jean was born in El Paso, Texas to Lucille Pitts Warwick and Thomas K. Warwick on February 21, 1937. Jean spent most of her life in the valley, while attending school in San Benito Texas. Jean married Robert (Bob) Dease in 1964 and lived in Harlingen Texas, where Jean worked at Richard's Restaurant for over 35 years. Jean and Bob were members of the Elks Lodge for 40 years. Jean enjoyed traveling, playing Bingo, spending time with family and spoiling her Corgi fur babies, Abby, Max, Bear & Sam.

Jean is preceded in death by her eldest son, Randy Kilgore and husband, Robert Luther Dease.

Jean is survived by her son Rick Kilgore (Terry) San Diego California and Sheri Dease (Rosario) McAllen Texas, Grandson Jason (Channel) Kilgore and two beautiful great grand children Zoe and Kali Jean Kilgore of San Antonio Texas.

Jean is also survived by her sister Ann Hust of Fort Worth Texas, nephew Tom, nieces Dee and Judy.

Special heart felt Thank You to Christy Sterns of San Diego California, The Elizabeth Hospice of San Diego California and Sue Danstrum of Raymondville Texas for all their love and support.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11:00 am 2:00 pm at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home in Harlingen Texas. Graveside services will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now