Harlingen - Alma Jean Jentsch, 88, of Harlingen, Texas passed away December 8, 2019 with her loving daughter, Eileen Jentsch, by her side.
Jean was born to the late Clarence and Sarah Billett, July 21, 1931, in Burnham, Pennsylvania. She proudly served her country in the US Air Force during the Korean War.
She was married to the late Max M Jentsch in 1954 and lived in the Rio Grande Valley for more than 50 years. Jean is survived by three children: Eileen Jentsch, of Harlingen; Jeannine Weick, of Sarasota; and Max "Scooter" Jentsch, of Etoile. She is also survived by four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Alma Jean was predeceased by her three brothers; Clarence, Raymond, and Leonard, by her son, Billy Max in 1961 and her loving husband in 2010.
Jean was an accomplished musician. She played a variety of instruments - piano, string, and brass. One of her proudest accomplishments was joining the U.S. WAF Band in 1951 and earning her promotion to First Sergeant during her service. The Women's Air Force Band began in 1948 and served the men and women of the Air Force by providing entertainment and healthy distractions from the stress of daily duties. She had "perfect pitch" and could listen to a piece of music and play it back without a written score. She believed her talent was "God given" and she used her talent to share her faith and testimony. Jean and Max spent much of their marriage serving as
music ministers in churches across the Valley. In addition, she and Max routinely led gospel sing-a-longs for shut-ins and revivals.
From a very early age, Jean was active in sports. In high school, she played basketball and softball. After serving in the U.S. WAF Band, she added bowling to her list of favorite sports - winning a locker full of trophies and titles during the 70s and 80s. She enjoyed playing softball well into her 60s, delivering a "wicked", arched, slow pitch that rarely missed its mark behind home plate.
According to her wishes, there is no planned public viewing or service. Instead, Jean wanted her friends and family to remember her doing some of the things she loved best. Like playing gospel music in church, leading the U.S. WAF Band during a sock hop, loving on her cats, Lucky and Striker, or 30 year old parrot, Rickey, and picking up that critical spare for her bowling team. She wanted everyone to know she is in the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, and reunited with her Max. As Jean often said, "God is good, all the time. All the time, God is good."
Please consider giving a financial gift in memory of Alma Jean Jentsch to Sunshine Haven (Hospice Services), 7105 Lakeside Blvd, Olmito, Texas 78575 in lieu of flowers.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 15, 2019