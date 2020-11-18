Harlingen, TX - Alonso G. Aguilar Sr., 85, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 12, 2020. Dad was born on May 10, 1935 in La Paloma, Texas. Dad is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Josefina, son, Rogerio, parents Eleuterio and Rebecca Aguilar, and twin brother Alfonso.He is survived by his daughters, Linda (Roy) Garcia, Minda (Kenny) Love and Missy (Juan) Perez; two sons Alonso Jr. and Luis Aguilar and a brother Santiago Aguilar; 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Heavenly Grace Cemetery.Honored to be pallbearers are Luis Aguilar, Roy Jr., Roy III and Sergio Garcia, Michael Cavazos and Oscar Aguilar.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity Funeral Home, 1002 E. Harrison Ave., Harlingen, Texas 78550. Due to COVID-19, Trinity asks that visitation be limited.