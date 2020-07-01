La Feria - Alphons Leonard Zimmerer 87, of La Feria entered into rest June 29, 2020. He was born January 1, 1933 in La Feria, Texas to Alphons Lucas and Juliana Zimmerer.Leonard was a farmer for over 42 years, while farming he was also a bus driver for St. Joseph's Academy and later for the Harlingen School District for 20 years. He was a devoted member of the Knights of Columbus and a 3rd Degree Knight; a leader of the Shoenstatt Movement and a Eucharistic Minister and Usher for St. Francis-Xavier Catholic Church.Leonard is survived by his loving wife, Clara Zimmerer; his son, Leonard Zimmerer; his daughter, Mary Catherine (Joseph) Grage; brother, Paul Zimmerer and sister, Margaret Nichol.An amazing father, family meant everything to him, he was patient, loving and self sacrificing.Visitation will be begin Thursday at at 10:00 AM until 6:30 PM at the Rudy Garza Palms Chapel in La Feria and a rosary will be held at 7:30 PM at St. Francis-Xavier Catholic Church. Funeral services will be Friday, July 3, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Palms Chapel in La Feria at 9:30 AM for 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis-Xavier Catholic Church and interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Palms Chapel of La Feria.