Alphons Leonard Zimmerer
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alphons's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
La Feria - Alphons Leonard Zimmerer 87, of La Feria entered into rest June 29, 2020. He was born January 1, 1933 in La Feria, Texas to Alphons Lucas and Juliana Zimmerer.

Leonard was a farmer for over 42 years, while farming he was also a bus driver for St. Joseph's Academy and later for the Harlingen School District for 20 years. He was a devoted member of the Knights of Columbus and a 3rd Degree Knight; a leader of the Shoenstatt Movement and a Eucharistic Minister and Usher for St. Francis-Xavier Catholic Church.

Leonard is survived by his loving wife, Clara Zimmerer; his son, Leonard Zimmerer; his daughter, Mary Catherine (Joseph) Grage; brother, Paul Zimmerer and sister, Margaret Nichol.

An amazing father, family meant everything to him, he was patient, loving and self sacrificing.

Visitation will be begin Thursday at at 10:00 AM until 6:30 PM at the Rudy Garza Palms Chapel in La Feria and a rosary will be held at 7:30 PM at St. Francis-Xavier Catholic Church. Funeral services will be Friday, July 3, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Palms Chapel in La Feria at 9:30 AM for 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis-Xavier Catholic Church and interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Palms Chapel of La Feria.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
219 S Main St
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-3122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved