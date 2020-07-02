La Feria - Alphons Leonard Zimmerer 87, of La Feria entered into rest June 29, 2020. He was born January 1, 1933 in La Feria, Texas to Alphons Lucas and Juliana Zimmerer.Leonard was a farmer for over 42 years, while farming he was also a bus driver for St. Joseph's Academy and later for the Harlingen School District for 20 years. He was a devoted member of the Knights of Columbus and a 3rd Degree Knight; a leader of the Shoenstatt Movement and a Eucharistic Minister and Usher for St. Francis-Xavier Catholic Church.Leonard is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Clara Zimmerer; his son, Leonard Zimmerer (Jessica Sanchez); his daughter, Mary Catherine (Joseph) Grage; brother, Paul Zimmerer and sister, Margaret Nichol and 2 grandchildren, Jazlyn Jenice Hernandez and Jaden Syre Torres. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved as his own.An amazing father, family meant everything to him, he was patient, loving, self sacrificing and will be missed greatly.Visitation will be begin Thursday at at 10:00 AM until 6:30 PM at the Rudy Garza Palms Chapel in La Feria and a rosary will be held at 7:30 PM at St. Francis-Xavier Catholic Church. Funeral services will be Friday, July 3, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Palms Chapel in La Feria at 9:30 AM for 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis-Xavier Catholic Church and interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Palms Chapel of La Feria.