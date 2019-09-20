|
|
Harlingen - Alvin Rudolph, 86 entered into the Lord's heavenly kingdom on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Harlingen, TX.
He was on born on April 18th, 1933 in Jamestown, ND to Charles and Christina (Roesler) Rudolph. Alvin met his lovely wife, Juanita Kerzmann in Jamestown and they were married 59 yrs just shy of 60 this coming January.
Alvin was educated in Jamestown, ND and was a graduate of American Bankers at the University of Ohio. Alvin had many jobs growing up, including selling the Jamestown Sun at a young age, but his passion was banking and working with people. His career started with James River National Bank in Jamestown, but was called into duty to serve in the U.S. Army in Paris, France. Upon completion of duty he returned to the bank which later was purchased by Norwest Bank. Alvin's banking career spanned of over 38 years and before retiring sold insurance for Mass Mutual. While in Jamestown Alvin actively served in many organization roles from the March of Dimes, Optimist Club, Eagles, Elks and the American Legion, Church Council, but was most passionate working with the Northern Lights Council Boy Scouts of America where he was awarded the prestigious "Silver Beaver" for the years of service!
Continuing his new retirement life moved to Harlingen, TX where Alvin has lived the past 31 yrs and once again was active in the Elks of San Benito and the American Legion of La Feria.
Alvin is preceded in death by siblings, Charles Rudolph, Esther Schwartz, Adeline Zeuhl, Harold Rudolph, Mary Jean Fisher, Rev. Leonard Rudolph and Helen Kaeppel.
Alvin is survived by his loving wife Juanita Rudolph, Sons: Cameron Rudolph & (Vaughn "VC") of Prescott, AZ, Shannon Rudolph & (Chrissy) of Wasilla, AK, Vaughn Rudolph of Dickinson, TX and Marietta Rudolph Leal of Harlingen, TX.
Grandchildren, McKenzie (Rudolph) Schuellar (Adam) of Fargo, ND, Dakota Rudolph USMC San Diego, CA. Alexandria (Leal) Fonseca (Troy) of San Benito, TX, Gabriella (Leal) Lopez (John Mark) of San Antonio, TX and Madison Leal of Harlingen. Four Great Grand Children, Emory Grace, Liam Oliver, Kiley Brielle, and Maverick Oden, one sister, Arlene Welbes of Minneapolis, MN.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 2 pm till 4 pm with prayer service of the Holy Rosary at 4 pm and Chapel service at 5 pm with Deacon Gilberto Perez as celebrant of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Full Military honors will be presented under the auspices of the American Legion Post #205 and the VFW Post 2410. Burial will be held a later date at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Garrison, ND.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Johns Academy 215 5 th St SE Jamestown, ND 58401
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Ave Harlingen, TX 78550 (956)364-2444.
You may leave condolences at [email protected]
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 20, 2019