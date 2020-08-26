Palm Valley - Alvina K. Eubanks passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her residence in Palm Valley. Alvina lived a long and fulfilling life and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt and friend.
Alvina was born on April 27, 1925 in West Frankfort, Illinois to Walenty and Mary Kuzniar. In 1929, she moved with her mother, sisters and brothers to just off Baseline Road between La Villa and Mercedes. Her father had come ahead of the family to build their house. When the family arrived, Alvina and her sisters cried because the house was not finished inside and they thought they were in the basement instead of the house.
The family moved to Santa Rosa, Texas in 1939 and she graduated from high school there in 1943. She attended Durham Business College and earned a secretarial degree.
In 1946, she married the love of her life, Charles O. Eubanks, and they celebrated 72 years of marriage before his death. They raised their two sons, Charles Alan and Thomas Randolph, in Santa Rosa and lived there for 60 years. As her husband's business grew, Alvina kept the books for Eubanks Brothers until their retirement. They moved to Palm Valley in 1998 and resided there until their deaths.
She was an active member of her community and church. She was also involved in her children's church and school activities. She was nicknamed Mimi by her grandkids and she played a loving, active role in their lives as well. She was an excellent cook and spent many hours in the kitchen passing along her family recipes. She also made beautiful Christmas ornaments and stockings for her family that they will be able to cherish for many years to come.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, her son, Thomas; her sisters, Helen (Eddie) Ostrowski and Emily (Boots) Melton (Harvey); her brothers, Walter G. Kuzniar and Henry H. Kuzniar; her nieces, Carol Melton and Alice Kuzniar; her nephews Walter Wade Kuzniar and Oscar Kent Kuzniar.
She is survived by her son Charles A. Eubanks (Nancy); her grandchildren, Amy (Martin) Peters, Rachel (Anupam) Macwan, and Michael Eubanks (Melissa); her great-grandchildren, Sophie and Adam Peters, Kavi and Jia Macwan, Annabelle and Harper Eubanks; her nieces Carol (Sissy) Garza (Abdon), Brenda Jernigan, Mary G. (Cookie) Garbutt, Annette Thompson, and Debra Buckley; her nephews, Eddie Ostrowksi, Jr. (Martha) and George A. Kuzniar.
The family wishes to give a heartfelt and special thank you to Alvina's caregivers, Lucia Lopez, Julia Gamez, Marilu Rojas and Ofelia Garcia, for all their care and concern for Alvina and the family. They stayed on after Charles's death and were always kind and gentle with Alvina.
Memorial services will be held at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Harlingen, 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 29, 2020 with Pastor Nathan Wendorf officiating. A live stream service will be available at https://vimeo.com/451195281
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so may make memorial donations to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or charity of choice
