San Antonio - Alzirinha (Alzi) G. Vasquez entered into eternal rest in San Antonio, Texas on August 31, 2019 at the age of 80. She was born in Cadereyta Jimenez, Nuevo Leon to Jesus T. Garza and Ofelia Rios on August 14, 1939. She migrated to the United States in the 1960's, where she met the love of her life, Norberto (Beto) Balli Vasquez. They married in 1968, and shared a life together for almost 50 years.
Alzi was self-employed for many years, running family businesses in Harlingen, Texas. Upon retiring, Alzi and her husband moved to San Antonio to be closer to family. She enjoyed staying busy, going to movies, tending to her garden and variety of plants, her beloved pets, and spending time with her only grandson Nicolas "Nico" Jesus Vasquez.
Alzi was preceded in death by her husband Norberto and her parents Jesus and Ofelia Garza.
Left to treasure Alzi's memory and carry her legacy are her daughter Alzi Vasquez, son Beto J. Vasquez, daughter in law Martha Rosas Vasquez, and grandson Nicolas J. Vasquez.
The Vasquez family will be celebrating Alzi's life with friends and relatives on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Puente and Sons Funeral Chapels located at 14315 Judson Rd. in San Antonio, Texas 78233.
A Christian Service will be held at Puente and Sons Funeral Chapels at 10 AM on Friday, September 6, 2019. Following the service, Alzi will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park located at 1701 Austin Hwy in San Antonio, Texas 78218.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 5, 2019