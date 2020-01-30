|
|
Harlingen - Harlingen - Amador David Palacios, 84, of Harlingen entered into rest on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. His treasured joy was spending time with his grandchildren and one of his greatest achievements was being a 4th degree Knights of Columbus member. He kept busy with his hobbies which included wood-working and bird-watching.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 58 years Martina Palacios, sons and daughter Amador David (Diana) Palacios, Jr., Anthony Joe (Leticia Gonzalez) Palacios, and Amanda (Brent) Bernstein; grandchildren Amador David III, Angela, Celeste, Antonio, Lorenzo, and Santos Palacios.
Visitation will begin Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 departing the funeral home at 9:30 am for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 30, 2020