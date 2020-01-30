Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:30 AM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Amador Palacios
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amador David Palacios

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amador David Palacios Obituary
Harlingen - Harlingen - Amador David Palacios, 84, of Harlingen entered into rest on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. His treasured joy was spending time with his grandchildren and one of his greatest achievements was being a 4th degree Knights of Columbus member. He kept busy with his hobbies which included wood-working and bird-watching.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 58 years Martina Palacios, sons and daughter Amador David (Diana) Palacios, Jr., Anthony Joe (Leticia Gonzalez) Palacios, and Amanda (Brent) Bernstein; grandchildren Amador David III, Angela, Celeste, Antonio, Lorenzo, and Santos Palacios.

Visitation will begin Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 departing the funeral home at 9:30 am for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amador's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -