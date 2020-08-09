Harlingen - Amador Marquez, 57 of Harlingen, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Born April 6, 1963 in Elgin, Illinois, Amador spent his formative years in Lubbock, Texas. He graduated from Crosbyton High School in 1981. Amador travelled the Mediterranean as a Petty Officer Third Class in the Navy and afterwards, was a member of the Naval Reserves. He retired from the Harlingen Fire Department after 23 years of service, and then he worked as an EMT, transporting patients across the state of Texas. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He wrote countless poems and was a true romantic. Amador loved Marvel comics and was with his family at every Marvel Universe premiere; Spiderman was his favorite. He collected Hot Wheels and every child he transported received a toy from him. Those who were lucky enough to meet him were affected by his selflessness and dedication to the care for others.
He was preceded in death his parents, Aldegundo and Soledad Marquez.
Amador is survived by his brother Isidro (Janie) Marquez and their children Steve, Samantha (Daniel) Jaliffi, and Kay (Max) Rojas; his sister Teodora (Justo) Adame and their children Monica (Ross) Harmon and Mario Andres Pena; his brother Armando Marquez and his daughters Amanda (David) Mora, Asa (Wade) Pennington, Alyssa Marquez, and Ana (Stacy) Lenhert; his brother Ramon (Julie) Moya and their children Cassandra, Geraldine, Isabella (Matt) Paxton, Mercedes (Jon) Huff, and Domingo; and his brother Andy (Sarah) Marquez and their daughters Clarissa and Veronica (Mark) Cordell.
Amador loved and adored his nieces, nephews and their children as if they were his own. He doted attention on them and made sure that they all felt that they were special to their Tio.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Harlingen Medical Center for their tireless efforts in his final days.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at San Benito Funeral Home with a funeral service at 4 p.m.
