Home

POWERED BY

Services
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda Leon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda Lee De Leon


1989 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amanda Lee De Leon Obituary
Harlingen/La Feria - Amanda Lee De Leon age 30, went home to be with the Lord Friday afternoon due to a traffic accident.

She was employed with the Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice as a correctional officer at Lopez Unit in Edinburg, TX. Amanda attended and graduated from La Feria High School Class of 2008. She was a very dedicated and hardworking employee, and she loved her job.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her parents, Mario and Norma F. De Leon, her brother, Mario De Leon Jr. and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Manuel and Marta Flores, paternal grandparents, Ernesto and Vicenta De Leon.

Per request of the family services will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550 www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -