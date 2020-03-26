|
Harlingen/La Feria - Amanda Lee De Leon age 30, went home to be with the Lord Friday afternoon due to a traffic accident.
She was employed with the Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice as a correctional officer at Lopez Unit in Edinburg, TX. Amanda attended and graduated from La Feria High School Class of 2008. She was a very dedicated and hardworking employee, and she loved her job.
She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her parents, Mario and Norma F. De Leon, her brother, Mario De Leon Jr. and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Manuel and Marta Flores, paternal grandparents, Ernesto and Vicenta De Leon.
Per request of the family services will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550 www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 26, 2020