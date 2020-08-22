South Bend, IN - Amelia M. Rodriguez, 70, passed away at 1:55am Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Memorial Hospital.
Amelia was born on November 23, 1949 in San Benito, TX to Estanislado and Antonia (Maldonado) Limon. She dedicated over 35 years to South Bend School Corp, she was loved and admired by her colleagues, parents, and students. Amelia volunteered at the Morris Civic Theater. She enjoyed travelling, gardening, the Broadway Theater League and the University of Notre Dame. Through her life as a mother, wife, sister, and friend she inspired many. She was a kind and loving person who loved spending time with family and friends. Her giving and selfless nature naturally drew people to her and she made all comfortable. She was the first to reach out in anyone's time of need and offer help. Amelia was well loved by all who knew her.
She shared 43 years of marriage with Noe C. Rodriguez, Sr. who survives along with two daughters Noelia (Alberto) Rodriguez-Valdez and Nora (Robert) Bachtel, a son Noe (Tammy) Rodriguez, Jr., 6 grandchildren Jose, Jorge, Alexia, Jason, Brandon, and Brandt, three sisters Bertha (Carmen) Leal, Matilda Flores, and Aurora Montemayor, two brothers Tony Limon and Luis (Rosie) Limon and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Amelia was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers-in-law Federico Flores and Martin Montemayor.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 12-2 Sunday in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Services will be held at 2:00pm. Viewing is possible through our webcast. Please visit Zoom.com
, click on join a meeting, 574-287-7125 is meeting ID number. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
.