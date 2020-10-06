Austin, TX - Amelia Vasquez Lopez went home to be with the Lord Friday October 2, 2020 in Austin, TX at Dell Seton Medical Center. Amelia was a lifelong resident of Harlingen born March 25, 1947, daughter to Guadalupe Vasquez and Dolores Castillo. Amelia was a devout Catholic, strong in her faith and devotion to Our Lord and Savior Christ Jesus. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed dearly. Her love and kind nature will remain in Our hearts forever.
She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Santos Vasquez, Raul Vasquez and Juvencio Vasquez.
Survived by to cherish her beautiful memory are her children, Jaime Lopez (Jessica), David Lopez (Sarena) and Grace Ybarra (Alberto), 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, a sister, Linda Shumate, two brothers, Jesse Vasquez and Ricardo Vasquez. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 6, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm led by Bea Lopez. Chapel Service will be held on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel of the Holy Spirit with Fr. Horacio Chavarria as celebrant. Interment will follow to Las Rusias Cemetery.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jaime Lopez, Jaime Lopez Jr., David Lopez, Alberto Ybarra Jr. and Elijah Lopez.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 1313 W. Buchanan Street Harlingen, TX 78550 or a charity of your choice
