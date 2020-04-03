|
Harlingen, Texas - Dr. Anadelia Gonzales, 76, was born on June 11, 1943, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Ana was the first born to Antolin Gonzales Sr. and Catarina Gonzales. She graduated from Rio Hondo High School in May of 1963 as the Valedictorian of her class. She was voted most likely to succeed her senior year. Ana sure did succeed.
She attended Southmost college right after high school. Ana wanted to help her family so she only attended one year of college and went to work with the state as a secretary. After five years of working, she left to go back to school at Texas A&I where she received her BS in Business Administration with high honors and then attended SMU in Dallas and received her Masters Degree, she went on to work with the city for one year as the personnel director and then left to Arkansas to work for Little Rock as the personnel director. After a few years, she came back to Texas and worked for the city of Corpus Christi and later for Nueces County as the personnel director for 15 years. She then left and attended UT Austin and got her PhD in Sociology and taught at Texas A&M Corpus for 10 years. She then left and came back to the Valley after her mother got sick and taught at UT Brownsville for several years. Ana had been working at R.G.V. Leads.
She is preceded in death by her father, Antolin Gonzales Sr.; mother, Catarina Gonzales, and sister, Maria de Jesus Trenholm.
Anadelia is survived by her siblings, Enriqueta Gonzales of San Benito, Texas, Maria Estela Mata of San Benito, Texas, Antolin (Irma) Gonzales of Seguin, Texas, and Hector (Veronica) Gonzales of Harlingen, Texas; brother-in-law, David Trenholm of San Benito, Texas; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A private service was held followed by a graveside service at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas.
You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort or sympathy cards to family of Dr. Anadelia Gonzales at: www.thomaegarza.com.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 3, 2020