Harlingen - Andres Chavez 92, a lifelong resident of Harlingen entered into rest Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born January 17, 1927 to Jose and Rebecca Chavez, Sr.



Andres was a self made man who had a helpful heart and many talents. He was employed as a surveyor with the City of Harlingen-Engineering Dept. from 1951 until his retirement in 1986. A lifetime entrepreneur he successfully designed, developed and owned numerous residential and commercial properties in Harlingen.



Andres is preceded in death by his wife, Basilisa Chavez. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son; Art (Vel) Chavez; daughter, Sheila (Albert) Villarreal; grandsons, Eli (Melanie) Chavez and David (Bonnie) Chavez; great-grandchildren, Samuel, Whitney, Kyle, James Andy and Beau Art; Also surviving is his half sister, Ester Chavez.



Visitation will begin Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a prayer service will begin at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Chapel of Peace at 2:00 pm for a 2:30 pm graveside service at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Todd Shekenberg and Kindred Hospice and his private caregivers for their care and compassion.