Andres G. Flores


2019 - 2019
Andres G. Flores Obituary
Harlingen - Andres G Flores, age 91, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Thursday August 1, 2019. Andres was born February 4, 1928 to Josefina Flores and Santiago Flores.

Andres was very proud of being a lifetime trucker who never got a ticket. He was always kind to everyone he knew. Very proud of the fact that all his children received a formal education.

Andres is survived by; son Andres Flores (Sylvia); daughter Audelia Meave "Mary"; daughter Angie Torres (Robert); daughter Alma Alicia Flores; and daughter Aurora Flores (Gole); brother Noe Flores. Andres also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren all who will miss him dearly

Andres was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Aurora Flores; mother Josefina Flores and father Santiago Flores.

A visitation for Andres will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 1:00 AM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559. A chapel service will occur Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM. A burial will occur Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Flores family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 4, 2019
