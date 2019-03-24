Home

Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
Andrew "Dow" Johnson


1934 - 2019
Andrew "Dow" Johnson Obituary
La Feria - Andrew "Dow" Johnson of LaFeria, Texas left us early Wednesday morning at Valley Baptist Hospital surrounded by his Wife of 43 years Geneva Johnson, his younger sister Sharon Johnson, and Grandson LJ Luciano. Dow kept his humor, and fought to the end.

Dow was born in 1934 in San Benito, Texas. The family moved to LaFeria, Texas when he was a child. Dow can definitely be considered LaFeria Lion loud & proud as he became a football running back star in High School with the nickname of Tiger Johnson. He tells a story of being asked to stay behind another year to help the football team for an extra season. TCU and other colleges recruited him to play, but he decided to join the Navy where he had stories like having open access to the ship's Mess Hall Kitchen Pantry.

Dow left the Navy, and joined Central Power & Light following in his Father's footsteps. He progressed from a Lineman climbing power poles to an Area Supervisor when he retired. Dow continued working after CPL including managing El Centro Food Store in LaFeria.

In 1975 Dow married Geneva, and inherited a new family that he helped raise to his last day. Dow & Geneva cooked, fished, traveled, bowled, bickered, laughed, loved, and spent almost all their time together. Dow's relationships with his siblings Dena, Sharon, and Larry were what brothers and sisters are supposed to be. His son Ken & him enjoyed ribbing each other greatly. He was a natural story & joke teller that entertained friends & family. Dow came from that generation that can build and fix anything and everything. He loved his pets Tiger, Sandy, Jordan, Megan, and Max. And he sure did love to watch his TeeTaDee's (his term for Westerns)!

Granddaddy will be greatly missed.

Dow is proceeded in death by AD Johnson-Father, Ruth Johnson-Mother, Maxine Johnson-Sister, and Dena Johnson-Sister.

Dow is survived by Geneva Johnson-Wife, Ken Johnson-Son (Rhonda-Wife), Lori Hayes-Daughter (Ron-Husband), Sharon Johnson-Sister, Larry Johnson-Brother, and many Grandchildren.

Dow's Celebration of Life Memorial will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 24, 2019
