San Benito - Andrew William Ayoub was born October 22, 1953 in San Benito, TX. His father Jack Ayoub was a son of Lebanese emigrants and his mother Virginia Zepeda was a decedent of Spanish land-grant and Mexican emigrants. His cultural heritage played an important influence in who Andy was. Being the middle child of an older brother and younger sister taught him to be a peace maker and caused him to always try harder.
At an early age Andy fell in love with fishing and had many memories of fishing with his Dad and Uncles. This was followed by a love of hunting. Andy's third love was baseball, "the thinking man's sport." He loved to teach "the subtleties of baseball" to anyone who would listen. When his Uncle Sam became trainer for the Atlanta Braves, the Braves became his team.
Andy graduated from San Benito High School in 1972 and went on to Texas Tech University in Lubbock TX to become a wildlife biologist. Early into his first semester he realized that there were only a few low paying jobs available, so he came home to regroup and attend Southmost College in Brownsville for 1 1/2 years then was accepted into the University of Texas Pharmacy School. While there he became a member of Phi Delta Chi fraternity.
In 1977 Andy married his high school sweetheart Jan Weekley and after living in San Antonio for a few years moved home to build a home and raise a family. Andy and Jan had two children Jack Charles (1981) and Kelly Ann (1983).
In 1982 he bought Neese Pharmacy in La Feria TX where he loved taking care of the community for 29 years.
Andy genuinely believed that he spent his years living in paradise in San Benito TX. He had a beautiful home on the Resaca which was situated 45 minutes from the Laguna Madre for fishing and 45 minutes from the ranch or hunting.
Andy is survived by his wife Jan Ayoub, daughter Kelly Carroll (Keith) and two grandsons Andrew Charles and Asher Alan all of Austin TX; his Uncle Sam Ayoub of Richmond VA; his brother Jack Emil Ayoub (Janie) of Harlingen, sister Mary Ann (Jerry) of Austin and brother -like cousin Ben Fry of San Benito. He is also survived by many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Andy was preceded in death by his father Jack Ayoub (1981) his son Jack Charles Ayoub (1983) and his mother Virginia Ayoub (1997).
Memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the funeral home.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
At an early age Andy fell in love with fishing and had many memories of fishing with his Dad and Uncles. This was followed by a love of hunting. Andy's third love was baseball, "the thinking man's sport." He loved to teach "the subtleties of baseball" to anyone who would listen. When his Uncle Sam became trainer for the Atlanta Braves, the Braves became his team.
Andy graduated from San Benito High School in 1972 and went on to Texas Tech University in Lubbock TX to become a wildlife biologist. Early into his first semester he realized that there were only a few low paying jobs available, so he came home to regroup and attend Southmost College in Brownsville for 1 1/2 years then was accepted into the University of Texas Pharmacy School. While there he became a member of Phi Delta Chi fraternity.
In 1977 Andy married his high school sweetheart Jan Weekley and after living in San Antonio for a few years moved home to build a home and raise a family. Andy and Jan had two children Jack Charles (1981) and Kelly Ann (1983).
In 1982 he bought Neese Pharmacy in La Feria TX where he loved taking care of the community for 29 years.
Andy genuinely believed that he spent his years living in paradise in San Benito TX. He had a beautiful home on the Resaca which was situated 45 minutes from the Laguna Madre for fishing and 45 minutes from the ranch or hunting.
Andy is survived by his wife Jan Ayoub, daughter Kelly Carroll (Keith) and two grandsons Andrew Charles and Asher Alan all of Austin TX; his Uncle Sam Ayoub of Richmond VA; his brother Jack Emil Ayoub (Janie) of Harlingen, sister Mary Ann (Jerry) of Austin and brother -like cousin Ben Fry of San Benito. He is also survived by many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Andy was preceded in death by his father Jack Ayoub (1981) his son Jack Charles Ayoub (1983) and his mother Virginia Ayoub (1997).
Memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the funeral home.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 14, 2020.