o the family of Andy. My parents (May they Rest In Peace) loved him when he served the Neese Pharmacy in La Feria. They always spoke very highly of Andy. He demonstrated compassion and generosity with his clients. I remember the day when I took my mother to Frys Pharmacy and Andy stepped out from behind the counter to greet her. She was elated to reconnect with him. So I thank God for his loving and caring attitude. May Andy Rest In Peace.

Antonio G Rodriguez and Evangelina Rodriguez are my parents. My name is Olivia Garcia. Blessings and Smiles

Olivia Garcia

Friend