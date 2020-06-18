Andrew William Ayoub
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
San Benito - Memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the funeral home.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 17, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss, Jan. I pray that God console you and give you His peace which surpasses all understanding. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Saul Trevino
Friend
June 15, 2020
I am so sorry , Jan and family our prayers and condolences are with you and your family durning this difficult time May he Rest In Peace ! He will be missed ! Always a wonderful person.
Diana Olivarez
Friend
June 15, 2020
So sorry to hear..we cannot come down but will keep the family in our prayers. Fred and Margaret Ayoub
Fred Ayoub
Family
June 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. He was a very nice guy always had a smile for everyone. We need more people like him.
Nora Garcia ramirez
Classmate
June 14, 2020
o the family of Andy. My parents (May they Rest In Peace) loved him when he served the Neese Pharmacy in La Feria. They always spoke very highly of Andy. He demonstrated compassion and generosity with his clients. I remember the day when I took my mother to Frys Pharmacy and Andy stepped out from behind the counter to greet her. She was elated to reconnect with him. So I thank God for his loving and caring attitude. May Andy Rest In Peace.
Antonio G Rodriguez and Evangelina Rodriguez are my parents. My name is Olivia Garcia. Blessings and Smiles
Olivia Garcia
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved