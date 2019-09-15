Home

Rio Hondo - Angela Lucio 71, of Rio Hondo entered into rest Friday, September 13, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Exiquio Lucio; 4 children, Cesar (Melba) Lucio, Maria de Jesus Lucio (Octavio Salinas), Horfa Idalia Lucio (Ezequiel Campos), Edith Lucio (Nancy Melendez); 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Ma Elisa De La Rosa, Leonarda De La Rosa, Isidro De La Rosa, Julian De La Rosa and Ignacio De La Rosa.

Visitation will begin Monday at 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM service at Centro de Alabanza y Poder located at 297 S. McCullough St. in San Benito and burial will follow at Mont Meta Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 15, 2019
