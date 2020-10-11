Harlingen - Our beloved mother and family matriarch, Angela S. Banda, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born in San Benito, Texas, on November 21, 1926, to the late Herculano and Agustina Sanchez. She married her one and only love, Alberto Banda, on December 4, 1944, and during their 60 years together, they raised their eleven children in a strict but very loving home, until his death in 2005. She walked in a quiet but enduring faith; always responding, "Si Dios quiere." ("If God wills it.") She was a beacon for her children, providing guidance and protection long after they were grown and raising children of their own; sending them off safely in the knowledge that if they ever wanted to come back home again, she would be there waiting for them.
A homemaker her entire life, she had great wisdom; all gained from living life in all its joys, hardships and teachings. She instilled in her children a strong work ethic, solid family values and perseverance in life's ups and downs. She devoted herself to their wellbeing, making their education and safety a top priority.
Cherishing her memory forever are her surviving children: Vicente (Mary) Banda, Juana (Arturo) Hinojosa, George A. (Diana) Banda, Jesus (Dolores) Banda, Enedina (Rudy) Bush, Antonio (Lourdes) Banda, Graciela (Phillip) Lopez, Enedelia (Jesse) Rodriguez, Adriana (Joe +) Lopez, 25 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, her sisters: Maria Elena Galvan, Berta Martinez, Celia Garcia, Ofelia Ramirez and brother Catarino Sanchez.
Rejoicing with her in Heaven are her husband, Alberto Banda, son, Jose Guadalupe (Maria del Carmen) Banda, daughter, Maria Luisa (Joe) Govea, son-in-law Joe (Adriana) Lopez, brothers Alfredo Sanchez, Felix Sanchez, and sisters Genoveva Peña, Lucinda Banda, Guadalupe Salinas, Amelia Martinez, and Esmerlinda Martinez.
The Banda family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to her caregiver and companion of eleven years, Ana Patricia Martinez, for her tender and gentle care of their mother.
And to her son, Antonio, and his wife, Lourdes, for providing for her and opening their home to the family for her comfort and care.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are her sons: Vicente Banda, George A. Banda, Jesus Banda, Antonio Banda, and grandsons: Joe Raul Banda and Joey Govea, Nicholas Bush.
Visitation will be held at Thomae Garza Funeral Home, 395 S. Sam Houston in San Benito, Texas on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 5 to 9 P.M. with a Holy Rosary at 7 P.M.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 10 A.M. at St. Theresa Catholic Church; burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas.
Due to current restrictions, this establishment will follow the 25% occupancy limit and all persons shall institute social distancing of a minimum space of 6 feet apart. All individuals must wear face coverings or masks.
