Raymondville - Angelica (Flores) Anzaldua passed away on January 28, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born on August 25, 1927 to Arturo and Maria (Davila) Flores.
Preceding Angelica in death are her parents, her husband Alex and three sons, Renie Arnold, Alex Omar "Buddy" and Arthur Eric Anzaldua; Sister Alicia (Tavo) Correa; 3 brothers Arturo "Taylor", Jose Angel and Jose Alberto Flores.
She is survived by her daughter Delhma Alexa "Sugar" (Gale) Jetton; sisters Mollie (Dennis) Hickey, Aurora Ramsey; daughter-in-law Norma Anzaldua; and Mitzi Swanberg Anzaldua mother of two of her grandchildren; 7 Grandchildren Michael (Marisa) Anzaldua, John Paul Anzaldua, Jason Rene (Norma) Anzaldua, Melanie (Daniel) Garcia, Alexandra Elizabeth (Charles) Denson, Adrianne Emily Anzaldua, Alexa Danette Anzaldua; and 8 great grandchildren.
Angelica was a devoted wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother not only to her own family but to anyone who crossed her path. She worked for Raymondville ISD for 32 years where she touched the lives of countless children. She was a phenomenal cook and always had food ready for anyone who came to visit. She always had a pleasant deposition and greeted everyone she met with a smile. In her later years, as the surviving matriarch of the family, she loved to share history stories of the family. Angelica was a devout Catholic who served as Eucharistic Ministry along with her husband.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4pm to 9pm, with a holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00p.m at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. 1157 W. Hidalgo Raymondville, Tx.
A funeral Mass to celebrated Angelica's life will be held at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Friday January 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A funeral procession will immediately follow to her final place of rest next to husband in the Raymondville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are John Anzaldua, Jason Anzaldua, Omar Correa, Adrian Correa, John Anzaldua Jr, and Felipe Martinez.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home of Raymondville
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 30, 2020