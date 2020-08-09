Harlingen - Angelica Dominguez Rios passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She died peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones. Angelica was born January 03, 1947, in Durango, Mexico. Shortly after immigrating to California, she met Gerardo Rios, her lifelong love and partner, and they began a 50-year marriage filled with love, laughs, and good food until Gerardo's death in 2019.
Angelica excelled at taking care of the needs of others as a wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and amateur chef. There was always a chair at her table no matter the day or time all were welcomed.
Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy and each was blessed to experience her unconditional love. Her relentless work ethic is known by all and through her example; her children learned that anything is possible through hard work and determination.
She has gone home to join Gerardo, where they can resume a life together filled with love, laughter, and to Gerardo's joy, Angelica's famous home cooking. She now tends to God's garden, and it will bloom like never before through her tender care.
Angelica is survived by daughters Dilia Cornett (Greg) and Yvette Wesbecher (Jason); her son Gerardo, Jr.; her grandchildren Justin, Matthew, and Sofia; her brothers Higinio (Yolanda), Santiago (Elsa), Enrique (Esther) and her sister Guadalupe (Javier) and her delightful dog Chula. She was a loyal wife, daughter, and mother but her true passion was her role as a grandmother. A role she seemed to be born for and a role that she expertly played with selflessness, love, and joy.
Her family gives special thanks to Alma Cobos and Juanita Terrazas Flores for their compassion and care.
Services will not be conducted at this time due to the ongoing public health situation. Her family asks that donations be made to the American Stroke Association
and Alzheimer's Association
in lieu of flowers.
Angelica's kindness, generosity, and laughter will live on forever.
