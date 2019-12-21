|
|
Harlingen - Angelica Maria Arsola 51, of Harlingen entered into rest December 20, 2019. She was born September 1, 1968 at Lackland AFB, TX to Javier and Rosemary Herrera. She is preceded in death by her father, Javier Herrera.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, Mario Arsola; mother, Rosemary Herrera; daughters, Victoria, Natalie, and Sara Alaniz; sister, Adriana (Javier) Pena; niece and nephew, Jacqueline and David Pena.
Visitation will begin Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and with interment to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
The family would like to give a special thanks to family, friends, and all the medical staff that made an impact in her life, we appreciate all of your love and support.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 21, 2019