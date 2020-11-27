Raymondville - Angelita Reyes, 95 born in Los Fresnos/Brownsville Texas passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, peacefully in her home.She was born on March 21, 1925 to Jose and Maria Hernandez, who precede her in death along with her devoted husband, Feliberto Reyes; her son, Feliberto Reyes, Jr. and daughter Eudelia Saenz.Angelita was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother and a friend to those who knew her. She was a life-long sister of the Gateway Pentecostal Church and part of the church community who fellowshipped, spreading the word of God. She always had her anointing oil and Bible on hand, ready to pray for anyone with a need.She is survived by her two daughters, Antonia Aguirre of Ft. Worth, TX and Margarita (Gilberto) Sosa of Las Cruces, NM; her son Jerry Reyes of Raymondville, TX and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.A prayer service will be held at Duddlesten Funeral Home on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.Interment will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Raymondville Memorial Cemetery ."God will never give you the spirit of fear" 2 Tim 4:7Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas.