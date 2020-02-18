|
|
San Benito - "Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." (Proverbs 31:30-31 NIV)
Angie M. Saccar, R.Ph. 84 passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. Angie was born on January 10, 1936 in Houston, Texas to Isabel & Josefa Morales.
Angie was a graduate of San Benito High School, Texas Southmost College, and the University of Houston. Angie graduated as Valedictorian at all three schools. She was employed by Su Clinica for more than 30 years. She was a member the Assembly of God in Port Isabel where she served as a Deaconess, and member of Abundant Life Church of Los Fresnos.
Angie was a Godly woman. She had a love for God, her family, and her church family. She had a spirit of humility and served with a servant's heart. Angie was the kind of person that made strangers feel like if they were old friends; she never met a stranger.
Left to cherish her memory will be her sons Jon Dean Saccar, and Michael Saccar III, Grandchildren Michael Andreas Saccar IV of Austin, Texas, and Michelle Lea Saccar of San Antonio, Texas.
Memorial Service will be held at San Benito Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas (956)361-9192. You are invited to share your memories and express your condolences with the family on Angie's tribute page www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 18, 2020