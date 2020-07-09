San Benito, TX - Aniceto L. Galan, 81 of San Benito, Texas, went home to be with his heavenly Father, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Harlingen, Texas. Aniceto was born in Las Rusias, Texas August 26, 1938. He retired after 35 years as a cook for the Rio Grande State Center.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Juanita Galan; his son, Antonio "Tony" Galan; sister, Dari (Fidencio) Garcia; and son-in-law, Rudy Gonzalez.
Aniceto is survived by his wife of 63 years, Emma Galan; his daughter, Gracie Galan; two granddaughters, Chriselda (Casey) Camarillo, Amanda (Aaron) Crick; four great grandchildren, Sophia Grace Camarillo, Emma Harper Crick, Luke Aaron Crick, Lane Bradley Crick; two sisters, Janie (Miguel) Duran, and Genoveva (Felipe) Dominguez; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will begin Friday, July 10, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
A chapel service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas.
The family of Aniceto would like to extend a special thanks and gratitude to Luis Macias for your never ending friendship.
