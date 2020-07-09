1/1
Aniceto L. Galan
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Aniceto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
San Benito, TX - Aniceto L. Galan, 81 of San Benito, Texas, went home to be with his heavenly Father, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Harlingen, Texas. Aniceto was born in Las Rusias, Texas August 26, 1938. He retired after 35 years as a cook for the Rio Grande State Center.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Juanita Galan; his son, Antonio "Tony" Galan; sister, Dari (Fidencio) Garcia; and son-in-law, Rudy Gonzalez.

Aniceto is survived by his wife of 63 years, Emma Galan; his daughter, Gracie Galan; two granddaughters, Chriselda (Casey) Camarillo, Amanda (Aaron) Crick; four great grandchildren, Sophia Grace Camarillo, Emma Harper Crick, Luke Aaron Crick, Lane Bradley Crick; two sisters, Janie (Miguel) Duran, and Genoveva (Felipe) Dominguez; several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will begin Friday, July 10, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.

A chapel service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas.

The family of Aniceto would like to extend a special thanks and gratitude to Luis Macias for your never ending friendship.

You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Aniceto L. Galan at www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved