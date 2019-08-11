Home

Heavenly Grace Funeral Home
26873 N. White Ranch Road
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5614
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Heavenly Grace Funeral Home
26873 N. White Ranch Road
La Feria, TX 78559
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Harlingen, TX
Burial
Following Services
Heavenly Grace Memorial Park
Anita G. Rivera


1960 - 2019
Anita G. Rivera Obituary
Harlingen - Anita G. Rivera, age 59, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Friday August 9, 2019. Anita was born April 29, 1960 in Harlingen to Amelia and Gilberto Gonzales.

Anita is survived by her husband, Hector Valverde; daughter Lynda Ann Rivera; son Eliazar Rivera Jr.; son James Solis; son Esteban (Minerva Torres) Solis; son Gabriel Solis; and son Christopher Solis; furbabies Pugzie and Coco; mother Amelia Gonzales and father Gilberto Gonzales. Anita also leaves behind numerous loving grandchildren and great grandchildren; 4 sisters and 1 brother.

Anita loved listening to music, fishing and going to South Padre Island, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandkids.

Anita was preceded in death by her brother Ricardo Gonzalez.

Visitation for Anita will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 1:00 AM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, in La Feria, Texas. A funeral mass will occur Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, in Harlingen, Texas, with burial to follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.

Pallbearers are Steve Solis, Chris Solis, James Solis, Dante Rangel, Arnold Castillo, and Deion Rangel; with Honorary Pallbearers being Elijah Solis, and Messiah Solis.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Rivera family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 11, 2019
