Harlingen - Anita Gonzales, 76, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center. She was born April 18, 1943 to Raul Esparza Gonzales and Estella Escalera Gonzales in San Antonio, Texas. Anita was crowned Miss K.G.B.T. She was a graduate from San Benito High School.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son Gustavo (Belinda) Gonzalez, and two daughters; Debbie (Robert) Shaw, and Sylvia (Arnold) Cortez. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, one brother; Richard (Vicky) Gonzales, one sister Sylvia (Eddie) Aguirre, and a sister-in-law Nela Gonzales.



Anita is preceded in death by her loving parents, Raul Esparza Gonzales, Estella Escalera Gonzales, one brother Roy Gonzales and two nephews Ronald Gonzales and Richard Matthew Gonzales.



Honored to serve as her pallbearers are Rick Aguirre, George Aguirre, Richard Gonzales, Rolando Gonzales, Rey Gonzales, and Gus Gonzalez Jr. Honorary pallbearer is Erick Gonzales.



Visitation will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 1pm to 9pm with a prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Chapel. Interment to follow to Heavenly Grace Memorial Park in La Feria, Texas.



Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550.