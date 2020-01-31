Valley Morning Star Obituaries
Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc.
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Our Heavenly Father Catholic Church
9178 Tomas Cortez Jr St
Olmito, TX
View Map
Burial
Following Services
San Vicente Cemetery
Las Yescas, TX
View Map
Anita Ortega Cortez


1941 - 2020
Anita Ortega Cortez Obituary
Olmito, TX - Anita Ortega Cortez, 78 of Olmito, Texas, was called to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her son, Arnulfo.

Anita leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 61 years, Florencio Cortez; her children, Heriberto (Kathy+), Isfrain (Margarita), Nora (Santos) , Leticia (Mark), and Joel (Sara); along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers and sister, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Anita will always be remembered for her caring generosity and unselfish love she gave to those around her. Her cooking was magical and will always be remembered for her famous enchiladas. She loved nurturing her plants and flowers when she was not in the kitchen.

Visitation will begin Friday, January 31, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.

A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Our Heavenly Father Catholic Church, 9178 Tomas Cortez Jr St, Olmito, Texas and burial will follow at San Vicente Cemetery in Las Yescas, Texas.

You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort or sympathy cards to family of Anita Ortega Cortez at: www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 31, 2020
