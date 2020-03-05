|
Rio Hondo - Ann "Annie" Marie Wilson was 59 and living in Rio Hondo, TX when she died on Monday, March 2, 2020 of complications from cancer at her home.
Born in Appleton, Wisconsin to Geraldine and Joe Bob on December 4, 1960. She grew up in Rio Hondo and had two brothers and one sister. She married James Calvin Manry, who preceded her in death in March of 1987. She remarried to John Wilson on May 7, 1988. John and Annie ran Wilson Automotive, farmed and took care of various family members. Annie had a generous soul and always put other's first. She enjoyed the beach, gardening, and loved all animals.
She is survived by her husband, John Wilson of Rio Hondo, daughter, April Manry and spouse, Sonny Rodriguez of Corpus Christi, son, Robert Manry and wife, Melissa Manry of Lufkin, granddaughter, Colbie Manry, mother, Geraldine and her husband, Larry Porter of Indian Lake, father, Joe Bob Rains and his wife, Tina of Cebu, Phillipines, brothers, Lawrence Rains of Indian Lake and Michael Rains of Rio Hondo, sister, Sophie Koch of lake Mathis, various nieces and nephews and her pets, Buttercup, Schatzi, Funky Feet, and Kangaroo.
Memorial services are pending and will be announced at a later date.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 5, 2020