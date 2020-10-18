1/1
Anna Mae Lott Batot
1916 - 2020
Mansfield - Anna Mae Lott Batot, Granny, 27 days shy of her 104th birthday, left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior on October 8, 2020. Anna was born to L. A. Lott and Elizabeth Calloway Lott on November 4, 1916 in Gonzales County, Texas. Anna was the second oldest of her six siblings. She married Erwin Batot, the love of her life and they were blessed with 52 years together on this Earth, before Erwin's passing in 1992. They met in San Antonio, where they both worked for International Harvester. She and Erwin were part of "The Greatest Generation" whose lives were shaped by the Great Depression and World War II who believed in God, hard work, Family and Country. Anna lived in the Rio Grande Valley for over 70 years. (1948-2018)

She is survived and will be greatly missed by her three children, Joan (Jay) Wood, Shirley (Carroll) Hall, and David (Louise) Batot. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Corey (Heather) Hall, Stacey (Adam) Hamilton, Brian (Kim) Wood, Kelly (Jocelyn) Wood, Alison (Caleb) DeLuna, Adam (Bekah) Batot, and Daniel (Kelly) Batot. Eighteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The Family would like to acknowledge and thank the entire staff and residents of Legends of Mansfield for making Anna a part of their family.

Anna, was an avid reader, and she loved to cook and do cross stitch and she was a big Astros fan. She has been a member of the First United Methodist Church in San Benito, Texas for many years.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Erwin, her parents, and her six siblings Donald, Jack, and Bill Lott, Ione Cantwell, Elizabeth Simersky, and Eloise Harvey.

A private family graveside service will be held at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas, with Pastor Joe Perez officiating.

For those desiring, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the organization of their choice.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
