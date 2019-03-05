Harlingen - Harlingen: Annie Marie Dube Rice passed away at her home in Harlingen on March 2, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born in Bishop, Texas in 1927 to John and Wilhemina Dube. She married Lawrence Rice in October of 1947 and they were married for 59 years until his passing in 2007. Annie was employed for many years in the Trust Department at First National Bank in McAllen. Later she was the office manager at Monte Cristo Ranch/Phoenix Farms until her retirement. Annie was a wonderful Wife, Mother and Grandmother who reflected God's love with all those she interacted . She loved being a homemaker and was an excellent cook and seamstress. In her retirement years, Annie enjoyed traveling, playing cards, dominoes and bingo. Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, daughter, Shirley Filut, sister Mildred Alpers, daughter-in-law Penny Rice and great grandson, Henry First. Annie is survived by her sons, Larry Rice(Debra) of St. Louis, Mo. and Ken Rice(Lowie) of Theodore, Alabama; her daughter, Carolyn Hutchinson(Edward) of Harlingen; and brother, John Dube, Jr. of Austin. She is also going to be missed by her 8 grandchildren: Chris(Martha) Rice, Stephanie(Justin) Pyland, Jennifer(Nathan) First, Dallas(Jesse) Jahn, Blake(Becca) Hutchinson, Bryce Hutchinson, Jason(Lisa) Filut, Katherine(Homer) King; and 13 great grandchildren. Many thanks to her faithful and loving caregivers, Nina Ovalle and Elma Basaldua. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 5, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 300 W. Pecan, McAllen with burial to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery on N. Taylor Rd. Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary