Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
2nd and Pecan
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Marie Dube Rice


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Annie Marie Dube Rice Obituary
Harlingen - Harlingen: Annie Marie Dube Rice passed away at her home in Harlingen on March 2, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born in Bishop, Texas in 1927 to John and Wilhemina Dube. She married Lawrence Rice in October of 1947 and they were married for 59 years until his passing in 2007. Annie was employed for many years in the Trust Department at First National Bank in McAllen. Later she was the office manager at Monte Cristo Ranch/Phoenix Farms until her retirement. Annie was a wonderful Wife, Mother and Grandmother who reflected God's love with all those she interacted . She loved being a homemaker and was an excellent cook and seamstress. In her retirement years, Annie enjoyed traveling, playing cards, dominoes and bingo. Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, daughter, Shirley Filut, sister Mildred Alpers, daughter-in-law Penny Rice and great grandson, Henry First. Annie is survived by her sons, Larry Rice(Debra) of St. Louis, Mo. and Ken Rice(Lowie) of Theodore, Alabama; her daughter, Carolyn Hutchinson(Edward) of Harlingen; and brother, John Dube, Jr. of Austin. She is also going to be missed by her 8 grandchildren: Chris(Martha) Rice, Stephanie(Justin) Pyland, Jennifer(Nathan) First, Dallas(Jesse) Jahn, Blake(Becca) Hutchinson, Bryce Hutchinson, Jason(Lisa) Filut, Katherine(Homer) King; and 13 great grandchildren. Many thanks to her faithful and loving caregivers, Nina Ovalle and Elma Basaldua. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 5, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 300 W. Pecan, McAllen with burial to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery on N. Taylor Rd.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreidler Funeral Home
Download Now