Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Allmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony H. Allmon


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony H. Allmon Obituary
San Benito - Anthony H. Allmon, 60, of San Benito, Texas entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 24, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife Carolina Allmon, son Anthony Allmon, and parents John E. Allmon and Maria Wise.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughters Stephanie and Monica Allmon and son Justin D. Allmon.

Visitation will be Friday, May 1, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen, Texas and a graveside service will be Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Ashland Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -