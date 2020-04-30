|
|
San Benito - Anthony H. Allmon, 60, of San Benito, Texas entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 24, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife Carolina Allmon, son Anthony Allmon, and parents John E. Allmon and Maria Wise.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughters Stephanie and Monica Allmon and son Justin D. Allmon.
Visitation will be Friday, May 1, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen, Texas and a graveside service will be Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Ashland Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 30, 2020