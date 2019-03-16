San Benito - Longtime San Benito resident, Anthony Martin Petrovics, 99, passed away on March 12, 2019. He was born to Anton Petrovics and Elizabeth Holtz on November 11, 1919 in Temesvar, Romania (Austria).



Anthony served in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard a tank landing ship, the USS LST-1015, and attained the rank of Ensign. For his combat service, Anthony was awarded the American Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with four bronze stars, and the Philippine Liberation Medal with two bronze stars.



Upon returning from the war, Anthony became a self-employed grocery store owner. From 1948 to 1979, he owned and operated Tony's Food Store in Harlingen and was later employed in auto sales.



He and his late wife, Arline Delories Petrovics had five children, Robert, William, Charlene, Anthony, and Michael.



Anthony was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Arline; two sons, Robert A. and William M. Petrovics.



Left to treasure Anthony's memory are his surviving children, Charlene (Don) McCoy, Anthony J. (Blanca) Petrovics, Michael S. (Mary) Petrovics; nine grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and, one great-great grandchild.



The family would like to express their thanks to Pax Villa Hospice & Palliative Care and Ernestine Heide.



The Petrovics family will be receiving friends and relatives on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Memorial Service at 7:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. Interment will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, Texas



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78566. (956)361-9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com. Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 16, 2019