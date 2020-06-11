San Benito, TX - Antonia S. Guerra, 86 of San Benito, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, in Harlingen, Texas. She was born August 8, 1933 in La Paloma, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Dolores Saldana; two brothers, Otilio Saldana and Otilio Guadalupe Saldana; and two sisters, Concha Saldana and Ester Saldana.
Antonio is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Emilio Guerra; daughter, Virginia (Raul) Garza; two grandchildren, Raquel (Aaron) Howard and Raul Garza III; one great-grandson, Javier Michael Howard; seven siblings, Concepcion Romero, Julio Saldana, Aurora Aguilar, Olivia (Marcelino) Ibarra, Oberlin Saldana, Ester (Abelardo) Aguirre, and Paula Alaniz.
Visitation will begin Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
A chapel service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and burial will follow at Garcia Cemetery in El Ranchito, Texas.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Raul Garza Jr., Raul Garza III, Marcelina Ibarra Jr., Eric David Alaniz, Aaron Aguirre, and Jorge Vasquez. Honorary pallbearers are Raquel Howard and Javier Michael Howard.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 11, 2020.