Antonia Soliz Montemayor

Antonia Soliz Montemayor Obituary
San Benito, TX - Antonia Soliz Montemayor, 96, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her residence in San Benito, Texas. She was born in Bishop, Texas and was a lifetime resident of San Benito. Antonia was a seamstress and line inspector at various places and a provider for many years. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. We hold you in our hearts and you will be truly missed by all who knew and loved you.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernesto C. Montemayor; son, Ernesto Montemayor Jr.; and sister, Rosa Andrews.

Antonia is survived by her children, Anita (Joel) Olivarez of San Benito, TX and Beatrice (Jose) Martinez of Green Acres, FL; grandchildren, Debra L. Olivarez of San Benito, TX, Exel (Joy) Martinez of FL, Miguel (Christine W.) Martinez of FL, Deanna D. (Diana C.) Martinez of FL, Michael L. Montemayor of Frisco, TX, Christie (Richard) Hill of Ft. Worth, TX, and Gloria Montemayor of Austin, TX; and great-grandchildren, Joseph M. Martinez, Exel M. Martinez, Brianna Z. Martinez, and Chloe N. Martinez, all of FL.

A private burial will be held at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas.

You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort or sympathy cards to the family of Antonia Soliz Montemayor at: www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, San Benito, Texas (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 26, 2020
