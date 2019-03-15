Home

Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
Antonio C. Gonzalez Sr.

Antonio C. Gonzalez Sr. Obituary
San Benito - Antonio C. Gonzalez, Sr., 80 entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Nicolasa Gonzalez; his daughter and sons Antonio B. (Ernestina) Gonzalez, Jr., Rojelio (Ana) Gonzalez, Sally (Keith) Hargrave and Jesus Gonzalez; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; his siblings Pete Gonzalez, Alfonso Gonzalez, Lupe Gonzalez, Janie Juanita Olvera and Beto Gonzalez; numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held today, Friday, March 15, 2019 from 1:00 pm-9:00 pm in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7:00. Funeral services will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 15, 2019
