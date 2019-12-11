|
|
Mercedes - Antonio Echavarria, Jr., 73, passed away on December 9, 2019 at Solara Hospital in McAllen, TX. He is survived by his wife Maria Echavarria of Mercedes, TX; 1 son Antonio Echavarria III of Mercedes, TX; 2 daughters: Alicia Echavarria of San Antonio, TX, Gunnery Sergeant Alma Echavarria USMC of Camp Lejeune, NC and 1 sister Isabel Solis of San Antonio, TX.
He was a member of Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post 172, Purple Heart recipient and Vietnam Veteran U.S. Army and worked for the US postal service for 35 years.
Viewing will be today December 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday December 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mercedes, TX. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 11, 2019