Santa Rosa - Antonio Flores, Jr. of Santa Rosa, Texas entered into eternal rest July 7, 2020. He was born March 31, 1943 to Antonio and Martha Flores whom have predeceased him. Also preceding him in death is his wife, Anna G. Flores.Tony is survived by his sons, Mark and wife Angie Flores, Michael and wife Vanessa Flores; daughters-in-law, Celsa Rachel Olivarez, Gloria and Husband Sam Uresti; grandchildren, Markus Anthony Flores, Jr., Raven Janell Flores, Cristian Damian Flores, DaMarkus Rae Anthony Flores, Maverick D'Anthony Flores, Aaliyah Flores, Ashtyn Flores, Brandon Devon Flores, Aribella Uresti, Olivia Cellum, Zoe Jimenez; great grandson, Kashton Costa Vasquez; sisters, Martha Morales and Felipa Velasquez. The family will have private services at a later date.