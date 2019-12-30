Home

Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Antonio Gonzales


1953 - 2019
Antonio Gonzales Obituary
Harlingen - HARLINGEN, TX - Antonio Gonzales Jr., 66, of Harlingen, entered into eternal rest Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Harlingen Medical Center.

He leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Beverly K., his 4 children, Timothy, Deanna, Heather, and Ethan, his brothers Noe (Leticia), and Eliazar, numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Ignacia Gonzales, sister Paula Gonzales, and brother Cesar Gonzales.

Born and raised in Primera, TX, he was a lifelong resident of Harlingen. In his early years, Tony worked as a migrant worker with his family, picking crops from fields and orchards. After graduating from Harlingen High School in 1973, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served during Vietnam. After his honorable service, he attended Pan American University, graduating in 1987 with a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. Tony spent the next 27 years working for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. He took pride in his job and was a very hard worker.

After retiring, Tony loved spending his time with his family, being outdoors, and fishing. He had a passion for nature and for spending time with his wife and children. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held at the Rudy Garza funeral home on Monday, December 30 from 1pm - 7pm, and Tuesday, December 31 from 10am-8:30pm with a brief service and rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 1, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza funeral home at 09:00am with a service at the First Baptist Church in Combes, TX, from 10:00-10:30am, with burial following at the Heavenly Grace Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Honor Guard.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 30, 2019
