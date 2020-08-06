Santa Rosa, TX - Antonio Melendez, age 58, passed away peacefully at home on August 1, 2020.
Tony was born on March 27, 1962 in San Benito, TX to Robert and Benita Melendez. On May 8 1987 Tony married the love of his life, San Juana Cantu of Santa Rosa, TX. They raised two sons, Pablo and Timoteo, and one daughter, Leya.
Tony, a God-fearing man, was a hard worker who cared deeply about family and friends. He was known as a jokester who loved to make his family laugh. Tony was a great sports fan for teams such as the San Antonio Spurs, the Houston Astros, and Americas' Team, the Dallas Cowboys. He also had a love for fishing, going to the beach and looking at the stars.
Antonio was preceded in death by his father, Robert, his mother, Benita, his older sister, Eloisa, and his older brother, Oscar.
He is survived by his wife, San Juana, his three children, Pablo, Timoteo and Leya, his brothers, Jose (Julia) Melendez of Corpus Christi, Mariano Melendez of Argentina, Fernando Melendez of Corpus Christi, his sister, Rosie (Jeff) Shagren of Washington State, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service will be held on Friday August 7, 2020 at Santo Nombre Cemetery at 10:00 am with Pastor's Pablo Cantu and Ramiro Cantu officiating.
Honored to be his pallbearers will be his sons, Pablo Melendez, Timoteo Melendez, nephews, Nissi Cantu, Teodoro Melendez and brothers, Fernando Melendez, Joe Melendez.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550