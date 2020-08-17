Harlingen - Antonio Mercado, Sr. 80, of Harlingen entered into rest August 13, 2020. He was born September 2, 1939 in Harlingen to Antonio Sr. and Cipriana Mercado. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Antonio Mercado, Jr. and his daughter, Juanita Mercado.Mr. Mercado proudly served his country in the United States Army.He is survived by his loving family, his wife Maria F. Mercado; 2 sons, Oscar (Lorena) Mercado and Gerardo (Penny) Mercado; 4 grandchildren, Priscilla Mercado (Joshua) Steinhoff, Allison (Abimael) Rifas, Joshua A. Mercado, Anisa N. Mercado; 5 great-grandchildren, Natalie, Elana, Kathye, Ariana, Asher Oscar and numerous brothers and sisters.Visitation will begin Tuesday at 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 with a chapel service at 2:00 PM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and interment will follow at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.