1/1
Antonio Mercado Sr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Antonio Mercado, Sr. 80, of Harlingen entered into rest August 13, 2020. He was born September 2, 1939 in Harlingen to Antonio Sr. and Cipriana Mercado. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Antonio Mercado, Jr. and his daughter, Juanita Mercado.

Mr. Mercado proudly served his country in the United States Army.

He is survived by his loving family, his wife Maria F. Mercado; 2 sons, Oscar (Lorena) Mercado and Gerardo (Penny) Mercado; 4 grandchildren, Priscilla Mercado (Joshua) Steinhoff, Allison (Abimael) Rifas, Joshua A. Mercado, Anisa N. Mercado; 5 great-grandchildren, Natalie, Elana, Kathye, Ariana, Asher Oscar and numerous brothers and sisters.

Visitation will begin Tuesday at 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 with a chapel service at 2:00 PM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and interment will follow at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy Garza Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved