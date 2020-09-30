1/1
Apolinar Ruben "Paul" Aguilar
1990 - 2020
San Benito - Apolinar (Paul) Ruben Aguilar, age 27, our beloved ray of sunshine went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Apolinar (Polo) and Maria F. Garza, and paternal grandparents Samuel and Juanita Aguilar, and uncle Ricardo Aguilar.

Left to cherish his memories are his parents Ruben and Rose Marie Aguilar, his aunts: Diana Garza, Nora Garza, Mrs. Ysabel Rangel, and Mrs. Ester Fox. His great aunt Elida Huddleston and great uncles Carlos Flores, Rey Flores, and Omar Flores. Also his guitar teacher and friend Mrs. Lucia Tamayo.

Private family services were previously held.

You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Apolinar "Paul" Ruben Aguilar at www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
