San Benito - Apolinar (Paul) Ruben Aguilar, age 27, our beloved ray of sunshine went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Apolinar (Polo) and Maria F. Garza, and paternal grandparents Samuel and Juanita Aguilar, and uncle Ricardo Aguilar.
Left to cherish his memories are his parents Ruben and Rose Marie Aguilar, his aunts: Diana Garza, Nora Garza, Mrs. Ysabel Rangel, and Mrs. Ester Fox. His great aunt Elida Huddleston and great uncles Carlos Flores, Rey Flores, and Omar Flores. Also his guitar teacher and friend Mrs. Lucia Tamayo.
Private family services were previously held.
