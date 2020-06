San Benito - San Benito - Apolonio Hernandez, Jr. 78, entered Heaven's Gate on Thursday, June 25, 2020.Apolonio leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife Carmen Hernandez; his 3 children Rene Hernandez, Enrique "Henry" Hernandez, and Jesus "Jesse" Hernandez; 8 grandchildren Megan Rodriguez, Reyan Foust, Jessica Hernandez, Marissa Hernandez, Rene Hernandez, Jr., Kassandra Hernandez, Emma Hernandez, and Alondra Hernandez; 9 great-grandchildren Kailyn Rodriguez, Sadie Llewellyn, Jason Rodriguez, Addisyn Hernandez, Trentyn Foust, Emory Benetiz, Malachi Manzano, Jayce Benetiz, and Nehemiah Manzano; and their respective partners Gustavo Rodriguez, Esther Hernandez, Luciano Manzano, Christina Foust, Andrew Benetiz, Irene Vega, and Isabel Martinez.Visitation will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be at 6:00 PM. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Ashland Memorial Park.