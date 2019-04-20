Harlingen, TX - Araceli Delgado went home peacefully to be with the Lord Thursday, April 18, 2019 surrounded by love of her family at Valley Baptist Medical Center. She was born March 25, 1953 in Harlingen to Mr. and Mrs. Ernesto and Consuelo Cortez Sandoval whom preceed her in death. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Delgado. Araceli attended Harlingen public schools and graduated from HHS Class of 1971. She was a hard working and well respected lady in the Harlingen community. She worked as a receptionist for Dr. Homero Aguilar Medical Practice for over 30 years, at home she was a nuturing and caring mom to her three daughters. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister in law, aunt and friend. She also loved her fur babies and had many of them especially her favorite "Caillou."



She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her daughters, Melissa Saenz (Michael Sanchez), Laura Saenz Hernandez (Joe Hernandez), Kim Stillman (Rey Stillman Jr.), her grandchildren, Daniel, David, Chelsea; Jacob, Chloe, Camryn; Matthew and Megan, 8 great grandchildren, two sisters, Lucilla Aguilar (Dr. Homero Aguilar) and Mirta Franco (Samuel), 2 nephews and 3 nieces.



Chapel Service will be held today Saturday April 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Manuel Galindo officiating concluding the funeral service. As per Araceli's wishes her body will be cremated.