Harlingen Tx. - Ardelette Marie Olson Simmons, age 83, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Sunday September 8, 2019. Ardelette was born April 21, 1936 in Detroit.
Ardelette is survived by her spouse of 55 years, David A. Simmons; daughter Kathy Rike (Glenn); daughter Karen Coughlin (Brian); and daughter Kimberly Feuerbacher (James); sister Ollette Schultz and sister Laurieann Dygowski; grandchild Shelly Mitchell (Clay), grandchild Kelly Hudson (Eric), grandchild Kristen Rike, grandchild Cody Coughlin (Michelle), grandchild Aly Craig (Alex), grandchild Trenton Feuerbacher (The Governor) and grandchild Emily Marie Feuerbacher. She also has 6 Great Grandchildren and one on the way.
We will miss her chocolate chips cookies and her famous "Ardyisms" she bestowed on us whether we wanted them or not.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you make donations to in her name or the .
A Celebration of Life will scheduled at a later date by family.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Simmons family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 11, 2019