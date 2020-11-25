Harlingen - Armando Ayala, 65, of Harlingen, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend was called home by the Lord on November 21, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Manuel Ayala, Sr. and Gertrudis Serna Ayala, his sister Amelia Nava, and his brother Arnulfo Ayala.He is survived by his loving wife Irma Ayala, his children Armando Ayala, Jr. and Angelique (Isaac) Berumen; his grandchildren Joshua and Olivia Berumen.He is also survived by his siblings Aurora (Adrian Sr.) Perez, Manuel (Gloria) Ayala, Jr., Alicia (Carlos, Jr.) Gracia, Arturo (Yvonne) Ayala and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces & nephews.Armando had worked for Church's Chicken since he was a senior in high school until he retired, as a manager, after 35 years of dedication. He was a hard worker and his favorite part of his job was the relationships he built with co-workers and customers over the years.Visitation will be held today Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 4pm to 9pm at Rudy Garza Funeral Home of Harlingen. All funeral services will conclude on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 9pm.